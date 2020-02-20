King Saha: Bebe is not fit to battle me, he needs to come for music lessons

Kingslove Entertainment singer King Saha has again stung Gagamel boss Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool noting that he is not yet fit to have a music battle with him.

According to King Saha, Bebe Cool first needs to attend music lessons so that they can stage a free and fair musical battle reasoning that the Wire Wire singer still lacks a lot in terms of lyrical maturity.

King Saha goes on to add that he is still disappointed in the Gagamel boss for having failed to report to his music school since he was summoned by Jose Chameleone.

The Sala Puleesa singer made the statements duing an interview as he responded to questions about his proposed music battle with Bebe Cool and his 2020 plans.

He went ahead to explain that he plans to release his second music project titled Zakayo and to hold a concert before the year ends.

At the moment, I can’t have a music battle with Bebe Cool because I will first need to train him. This is because I can’t be performing ‘Gundeeze’ and he is singing ‘Kusi Kusi’, I sing ‘Biri Biri’ and he sings ‘Sunda Maata’. No no no. We’ve not yet reached that stage of having a battle. King Saha

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=500041010654428

