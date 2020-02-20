Pallaso denies being attacked because of a woman, still to perform in S.A

Wednesday evening saw Ugandans unite on social media to try and rescue Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso, Ugandan musician who had been attacked in what he referred to as Xenophobic attack while in South Africa.

Following a live video which the Team Good Music singer recorded while in hiding having escaped from his attackers, several theories started circulating on social media as everyone stated what they believed was the actual reason why Pallaso had been beaten.

Some people claiming to have received information from South Africa said that Pallaso had been beaten by coloreds after the Ugandan singer tried to encroach on their women while in a club.

Pallaso, with bandages wrapped around his arms and hands, recorded a series of live videos on Facebook this morning as he explained how he survived the grip of his attackers and how he is still in pain despite being saved by the Ugandan community in S.A.

In his own words, whoever is spreading rumors that he was caught and beaten because of a woman is a coward and only expressing their stupidity because he survived death by a whisker and he cannot be lying about it.

Pallaso who is expected to perform in S.A in a few days also says nothing will stop him from performing before he returns to Uganda. Listen to more of what he had to say below:

