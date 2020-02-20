Singer Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso’s manager Kama Ivan has called upon all entertainment stakeholders to join him in a peaceful protest march to the South African embassy today morning at 11:00 am.

Kama Ivan’s call comes after his artist Pallaso was on Wednesday evening attacked, beaten, and stabbed in South Africa by what he referred to as a Xenophobic gang as he was shooting a video.

The peaceful match is set to start from Goodlyfe’s home in Makindye.

We are staging up a peaceful demonstration match against Xenophobia against Ugandans because of what has happened to my artist Pallaso. We will match from Goodlyf Makindye to South African embassy from 11:00 am. Calling upon all musicians, Comedians, DJz, family members and fans. Kama Ivan

At the moment, we can authoritatively say that Pallaso is in safe hands after he received assistance from MC Norman and a Goodlfye ambassador who ran to his rescue.

