VJ Junior mourns loss of his agent who committed suicide over depression

Renown movie translator VJ Junior De Incredible is mourning the death of one of his agents identified as Namyalo Hawah who ended her own life over depression.

According to VJ Junior’s post, Namyalo committed suicide on Tuesday night at around 10 pm leaving behind a two-year-old baby.

This happened just a few days after Namyalo was released from Luzira Prison were she was remanded over ‘senseless’ copyright infringement charges by Uganda Federation Of Movie Industry (UFMI) and Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URBS) for selling Western movies rather than Ugandan movies.

Namyalo Hawah

The post further read that Namyalo reached to the extent of committing suicide after her efforts of getting back her confiscated property worth millions of shillings to restart her business all went in vain. That caused her depression, distress, and anxiety.

It is with my deepest sorrow that I inform you of the death of one of my agents, Namyalo Hawah who yesterday at around 10pm committed suicide just after a few days of her being released from Luzira Prison where she was irrationally remanded on senseless copyright charges by Uganda Federation Of Movie Industry(UFMI) and Uganda Registration Services Bureau(URSB) of selling Western Movies rather than Ugandan Movies. As most of you might have got to know of the relentless moronic raids done by the above two bodies on Movie distributors last year, Hawah who was a single mother of a 2year old baby was one of the victims. Her shop located at Zai Plaza in Kampala was all shamelessly raided “clean” with her capital worth millions and millions all lost at once and her imprisoned too. On being acquitted of all those baseless and unjustifiable charges this month, she tried to ask for a return of all her confiscated property to re-establish back her business and begin a new life to help feed her baby but sadly all that fell on the deaf ears of URSB & UFMI. Presumably she had nowhere to go, lacked what to do in that time hence depression, anxiety, distress and uncertainty all piling on her and in a blink of an eye, she desperately took her own life. It is very much regrettable that we couldn’t help her in time to avoid such a tragedy as she had cut off all her communications and we never knew of her new whereabouts prompting her maybe to decide this fateful Waterloo misadventure. To you URSB, UFMI among other authorities, I would reckon that next time you think twice of your dolor and afflicting actions to avoid such shocking contretemps. There is always a better way we can work around such matters and develop our Country. VJ Junior

It is with my deepest sorrow that I inform you of the death of one of my agents, Namyalo Hawah who yesterday at around… Posted by VJ Junior De Incredible on Wednesday, February 19, 2020

