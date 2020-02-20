‘What If I Say’ hit singer Fireboy DML Kampala-bound

With several concerts still being lined up as the year continues to unfold, you can add Nigerian singer Fireboy DML to the list of African acts set to perform in Kampala soon.

Fireboy DML, real name Adedamola Adefolahan, is a talented Singer and Songwriter signed to YBNL Nation – an independent record label founded by Nigerian rapper Olamide.

Fireboy DML and Olamide

Fireboy’s debut studio album dubbed ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’ was released in 2019. Of his several bangers, What If I Say seems to have found ground amongst Ugandan music lovers the most.

Through his Twitter account, Fireboy DML revealed that he will be in Uganda very soon. He added a Luganda word ‘Nkwagala’ which means “I love you.”

Uganda, see you soon. Nkwagala. Fireboy DML | Twitter

Uganda, see you soon.



Nkwagala ❤️ — Fireboy DML (@fireboydml) February 20, 2020

Reportedly, Fireboy’s concert in the +256 will be organized by Shograph Concepts, an experiential marketing company and the proprietors of the Shorts Na Lessu event.

More details about the show and dates as well as the venue will be communicated when finalized but Ugandans can start preparing to vibe to some Nigerian vibes yet again.

