AIGP Kasingye asks Ykee to record a song about gender-based violence

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIGP) Asan Kasingye has requested Mpaka Records CEO Ykee Benda to record a song that informs the public about gender-based violence.

Asan Kasingye requests that the song should be made to inform the public about respect for the rights of women and the girl child at large.

The renown Twitter cop made his opinion public via his Twitter account as he was responding to tweet that Ykee Benda posted noting how he was in the studio but had ran out ideas on what to sing about.

Gender Based Violence. Quest for more respect for the rights of women and the girl child. Asan Kasingye

Gender Based Violence. Quest for more respect for the rights of women and the girl child. Do this for me my son🙏🏾. https://t.co/b4x4RMHHay — Asan Kasingye (@AKasingye) February 19, 2020

The Inspector-General of Police went ahead to promise that his office would contribute Shs2m on the music project.

My son YkeeBenda , my office will contribute Two Million Uganda Shillings towards the project. Asan Kasingye

My son @YkeeBenda , my office will contribute Two Million Uganda Shillings towards the project. https://t.co/gV8ilxN5X8 — Asan Kasingye (@AKasingye) February 19, 2020

It is believed that Mr. Asan Kasingye made the request following the recent disturbing images that went viral on social media of an under-aged girl being molested and the increasing numbers of family cases that are related to gender-based violence.

Read Also: “I’m not dating girls shorter than me anymore” -Ykee Benda