In just three days, Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz’s official music video for their song titled ‘Gere’ has already hit 3 million views on YouTube. Iza, an artiste in Brazil, claims they copied her video.

On Thursday we ran a story about how Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha Donna could be destined for more greatness after American Rapper, Songwriter and Actor Swizz Beatz endorsed their ‘Gere’ song hours just after its release.

Well, the credit received might need to be given back by the East African power couple as a singer known as Iza has come out alleging that they directly copied the concept from one of her music videos.

Iza, real name Isabela Cristina Correia de Lima Lima Iza, is a Brazilian Singer, Songwriter and Dancer, who rose to fame recording cover songs of the likes of Beyonce, Rihanna, and Sam Smith on her YouTube channel.

Iza

The Brazilian singer re-posted the ‘Gere’ video on her Instagram and captioned it with displeasure revealing how Diamond and his girlfriend duplicated scenes from her video titled ‘Brisa’.

‘Brisa’ was uploaded on YouTube in April 2019 and has over 83 million views. Looking at both videos, there is a close similarity on a couple of scenes.

‘Gere’ was shot on location in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania by Director Kenny under Zoom Extra. Iza’s claims have raised roars on social media with several critics of the Tanzanian singer claiming that he has always copied and pasted other artistes’ music videos in the past.

Two similar scenes from Diamond Platnumz and Iza’s videos



In February 2019, Diamond Platnumz and Rayvanny were accused of copy pasting scenes from an American song titled ‘See You Again’ by Tyler the Creator to create the video for their song ‘Tetema’.

We’ll keep you updated on the issue as it continues to unfold.

