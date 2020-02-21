Earlier this week on Tuesday, Big Talent CEO Eddy Kenzo held a press conference at Kati Kati for his forthcoming ‘Eddy Kenzo’ festival that is set to happen on the 28th of March.

During the presser, Eddy Kenzo was questioned about his relationship with guitarist Aziz Azion. He responded by revealing that the two fell out after Aziz fired him and told him never to cross his path again.

Having come across the video, Aziz Azion was left in shock as well wondering why the Big Talent Entertainment CEO had to tell such a lie to the public.

The My Oxygen singer has also responded to Eddy Kenzo’s statements. Aziz claims that they are false accusations which he did not expect to come out of Kenzo.

He went ahead and branded Kenzo as a hypocrite and person who always looks for sympathy from the public. He further vowed to expose him to the public so that the world can get to know about his traits.

Read Also: “Aziz Azion fired me, he has never called me back again” – Eddy Kenzo