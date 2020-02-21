I’m in a poor condition, my heart is about to blow up – Big Eye laments

Sula Indicator breakthrough hit singer Big Eye has lamented on how his lifestyle and condition changed ever since he was pelted with bottles and got hospitalized.

In a video on his socials, the Big Muzik Ent. CEO explains that his heart is about to blow up adding that lately, life has become tough on his side as he can no longer afford to provide for his family as previously.

He also noted that since he was pelted with bottles at Spice Diana’s concert, his music career stalled and he no longer gets booked by events promoters reasoning that they fear to book him because fans mighty turn rowdy and disorganize their events.

Big Eye went on to plead with the public requesting people to let him perform and not to mix his political side with the music. He further called out Bobi Wine to talk to fans so that he can continue with his music career peacefully.

Please, I beg please, let me work. I’m kindly requesting that we put aside my political side that I support and you let me work as I look for my family for what to eat. My lifestyle and condition changed ever since I was pelted with bottles, my music career stalled. I no longer work anywhere or perform any other duties. Events promoters no longer book me fearing that fans could turn rowdy and disorganize their events. My condition is now bad and my heart is also about burst. On that, I kindly request Hon Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi Wine to talk to fans so that they can let me work. Big Eye

Mukulu wange Hon Bobi Wine esonga eno nsaba ojitwale serious nze ndi muto wo. Posted by Big Eye StarBoss on Thursday, February 20, 2020

