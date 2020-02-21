The clock is ticking and we are counting down days until Eddy Kenzo gets back to the dating game. The Big Talent singer reveals that he is not afraid to date a celebrity again as he lays out the qualities of his ideal woman.

Branded lots of names like Semyekozo, and Love Nigga – all pointing out to men who are not ready to marry their lovers – Eddy Kenzo has struggled with affairs of the heart since breaking up with his former lover and baby mama Rema Namakula.

Rema already moved on with her life and got married to Dr. Hamza Ssebunya. That ship has sailed and Kenzo acknowledges it. The Big Talent CEO is now looking forward to finding another lover as well.

During an interview with Sanyuka TV’s Lord Kaiyz, Kenzo was asked if he has taken any lessons from dating a celebrity before and if he can date another celebrity again.

Kenzo revealed that there is nothing wrong with dating a celebrity because at the end of the day it is someone’s personality that matters whether they are celebrities or not.

The Semyekozo singer was also put to the task to reveal the qualities he would focus on while picking his next lover and here is what he had to say:

I want some one who’s clever. Someone who knows how to manage her husband so that they can grow and develop together. One that is not selfish, always focusing on themselves and asking for everything. I want someone innovative, supportive and has a good heart of welcoming and sharing with people. Eddy Kenzo

For all ladies out there, if you match the qualities revealed by Eddy Kenzo, you might have a chance of dating one of Uganda’s music legends. Shoot your shot!

