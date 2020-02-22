Chameleone, Mendo to tussle for fans as they hold shows on same day

On Monday, we ran a story asking whether Ugandans are now ready for multi concerts after over 8 shows around Kampala registered success on Valentine’s Day.

Well, the answer to the question is yet to be found as we are all aware that during public holidays many events promoters organize shows and sell out.

The truth to the question could probably be found out come the 29th of May which is not a public holiday as Leone Island CEO Jose Chameleone and Comedian Mendo will be battling it out for fans to grace their respective shows.

The development comes in after Chameleone’s new manager Bijou Fortunate announced how the Baliwa singer will be holding a concert soon dubbed ‘East Africa Gwanga Mujje’.

Now, gossip news reaching our desk has it that comedian Mendo a.k.a Teacher Mpamire will also be staging his ‘Teacher Mpamire Live Show’ just a few meters away from Chameleone.

Since Teacher Mpamire’s show is still a rumor but close sources to him reveal that he has already booked the venue and his show will be on the same date as Chameleone.

Let’s wait and see who will crown the night when the pair tussle it out for fans come May 29th.

Read Also: Are Ugandans now ready for multi concerts on the same date?