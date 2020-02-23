Clever J faces it rough as Chameleone’s mother trashes his apology

Singer Clever J faced it terribly rough when Jose Chameleone’s mother Prossy Mayanja junked his apology after he had returned home for the first time in 15 years.

The Manzi Wanani singer faced the embarrassment before a number of journalists who had escorted him to the famous Mayanja family’s home whilst seeking reconciliation and blessings.

On arrival, Clever J who had brought home a few usable items like soap, sugar, bread, and jackfruit was welcomed well. It was at the time to have mature talk that things went from 100 to 0 real quick as Chameleone’s mother and father turned their guns towards him.

First, Mr. Mayanja Snr asked Clever J to kneel down and raise up his hands in apology for the wrongs that he has done in the past. Clever J humbly obliged and acknowledged his wrongs.

Mrs. Mayanja, however, did not want to know or hear anything from Clever J. She was totally annoyed with how Clever J treated his sons when he had hit songs and the disunity he caused in their family.

One of the incidents that are still fresh in Mrs. Prossy Mayanja’s memory is the day Clever J bought his first ride and met her by the roadside. Instead of offering her a lift, the then big star just sped off leaving her looking on like any other bystander something that annoyed her the most to-date.

Clever J gamumyuse Clever J akiguddeko bwagenze okwentodera maama wa Jose ChameleoneFull video loading Posted by Ku Stage on Friday, February 21, 2020

Read Also: “I don’t need a collabo with Chameleone, I just want a music battle” – Clever J