It is now almost five months since Uganda’s singing youngsters Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira won the first edition of the East African version of the famous Got Talent reality TV series.

The singing duo has, however, cried out about how they have run out of patience as they are yet to receive their grand prize worthy USD 50,000 (UGX 184m) which they won during the competitions that were held in Nairobi, Kenya in 2019.

The siblings aired out their frustration to the organizers of the event through their social media platforms in a post that they captioned as;

Hey Beloved ones, we are beyond frustrated, l am writing this to seek speedy resolution to the delayed release of East Africa Has Got Talent $50,000 cash prize that was supposed to be given to us the winners! Don’t get me wrong it’s been such an amazing experience very humbling meeting the president, inspiring other young kids and all the amazing people we’ve met along the way! While we appreciate the platform EAGT gave us, it’s their duty as well to fulfill the promises, This is a serious concern to us as the funds are delayed, no one from EAGT has reached out like you recall, we promised to donate some of the money to different charities and wouldn’t want to make empty promises! Sorry we had to shade some light on this. Ezekiel and Esther

