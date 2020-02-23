Gift Ov Kaddo urges Kenzo and Aziz to settle dispute by sharing a drink

Singer Gift Ov Kaddo has chipped in on the Eddy Kenzo vs Aziz Azion rift advising the two artists to hook up with each other for a drink to settle their dispute.

Gift Ov Kaddo intervenes in the disagreement after the Nkumira Omukwano singer, through a visual on his YouTube channel, vowed to expose the Big Talent CEO’s dirty secrets to the public.

The whole drama started when Aziz appeared in an interview blaming Kenzo for not recognizing him in his successful musical journey yet he was a strong pillar in the latter’s rise to fame.

Eddy Kenzo responded to Aziz Azion’s claims by revealing how he chased him from his camp and told him never to cross his path again.

When Aziz came across the Tweyagale singer’s comments, he bitterly branded Kenzo as a liar and hypocrite who always looks for sympathy from fans.

Since Gift Ov Kaddo was part of the crew as they hustled with life by then, he has advised the pair to link up for a drink in a post that reads as;

Nothing disappoints like struggling with somebody in anyway to lift up each other..at the end when things are good then he pretends like you guys have never been good friends. this post goes to my broz Aziz Azion and Eddy Kenzo I remember the two of you Mu kamotoka ka green from Blue Africa, we used to ask for a ka lift and Ziiwa the lion was the driver At least I remember a little bit of that journey Plz Linkup for drink if you remember that stag then you know what am talking about my people, sometimes the world drives us differently. Gift Ov Kaddo

Nothing disappoints like struggling with somebody in anyway to lift up each other..at the end when things are good then… Posted by GIFT OV KADDO on Friday, February 21, 2020

Read Also: Gift Ov Kaddo furious with Ugandan media for not playing his music