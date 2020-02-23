The Ebonies move to dominate digital platforms as they hire Scopion MC

Over two weeks ago we unveiled and profiled Scopion MC as the brains behind most Ugandan celebrities’ social media dominance. As the Ebonies comedy, dance and drama group embrace digital promotion, they have hired his services.

In Uganda today, there are several youths that have defined themselves as social media influencers and digital marketeers. They earn a living by drawing strategies for big companies and individuals as their brands try to dominate the digital space.

Scopion MC, real name Kakooza Hillary, has been the silent hero for most of the Ugandan celebrities whose social media platforms command a huge following.

Some of those include Eddy Kenzo, Bettinah Tianah, Lydia Jazmine, Abryanz, Judith Babirye, Anitah Fabiola, Karole Kasita, Gravity Omutujju, John Blaq, among others.

The Ebonies – East Africa’s leading stage and TV comedy, drama and dance group – seem to have realized the need to extend their impact and share their art on social media and hence have hired the services of Scopion MC.

We have learnt that Scopion MC was paid huge sums to make sure that the Ebonies are boosted on the different social media platforms so as their fans from across the world can be able to catch up with their skits and other relevant information.

Speaking to us, Scopion MC revealed that it is a great opportunity to work with a legendary group which he grew up watching on television. Well, we congratulate him on the new role. Keep going Scopion!

