Singer Bruno K proves that he is not afraid to fall in love despite rumors that spread a week ago revealing how he was involved in a romantic relationship with NTV news anchor Faridah Nakazibwe.

Upon hearing the gossip, he took to his socials and also made several interviews to disregard the claims noting how he has never even met Nakazibwe in person.

The One For The Road singer went ahead to disclose how he dreads falling in love with celebrities due to the pressure that is always encountered with celebrity couples.

With all that said, Bruno K has now stated the qualities of his ideal woman and without a doubt, many ladies stand a chance to shoot their shots.

Opening up about the qualities of a woman that he wants further trashes allegations that linked him to being gay for the most part of 2019.

I want a woman that will love me alone, sleep with me alone, Laugh with me, Pray with me, Cry with me, Parry with me, Carry me, Shower me, Work and grow with me. Is that too much to ask for? Bruno K

We hope that the qualities stated are not that hard for ladies to fulfill. If you are interested in the singer, try your luck.

