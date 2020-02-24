Ezekiel and Esther Mutesasira’s dad faces eviction

The ‘East Africa’s Got Talent’ first edition winners Ezekiel and Esther Mutesasira have been making headlines after they opened up on how they are yet to receive their USD 50,000 grand prize payment.

Having not received their grand prize cash has not only affected them but their father Pastor Steven Mutesasira as well. He is on the verge of being evicted from the rental premises where he has a church.

The development comes through after their father disclosed how his landlord issued him with an ultimatum of only up to March to vacate the premises.

As we are left with a few days to March, Pastor Mutesasira decided to air out his frustrations concerning EAGT and church.

At the start of this month Pastor Mutesasira opened up a campaign at his church where he urged his sheep to contribute UGX 100m towards buying land for the church but according to information reaching us, it seems the money has not yet summed up to the expected amount.

Ever since my children won the ‘East Africa Got Talent’ competitions, we haven’t yet received any single coin from the organizers, let it be USD $10,000 not even what they promised but they always keep on saying that the payment process takes quite a long time. It now almost five months and yet the church is on the risk of eviction because the landlords gave an ultimatum of up to March to vaccat the place. So we are doing whatsoever possible to get funds before our deadline because we have keep the church alive. Pastor Steven Mutesasira

The Truth shall forever set us Free We just can't say anything but to only seek for advise because we don't know the… Posted by Ezekiel And Esther Mutesasira on Thursday, February 20, 2020

