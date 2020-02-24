Clever J faced more embarrassment over the weekend as Chameleone’s mother trashed his apology. Faridah Nakazibwe asks Mrs. Mayanja to free her heart and forgive the singer.

Towards the end of last week, Clever J with a group of friends visited Mr. Gerald Mayanja and Mrs. Prossy Mayanja’s home to offer an apology after the singer being absent in their lives for over fifteen years.

On My Knees: Clever J apologizes to Mrs. Mayanja

Mrs. Mayanja angrily rejected Clever J’s apology noting that Clever J disrespected her and her children when he became a celebrity after releasing his monster track ‘Manzi Wanani‘. She added that the singer even caused a rift between their families.

Clever J is a cousin to celebrities Jose Chameleone, Pallaso, Weasel, and the late AK47. His father is a brother to their father Mr. Gerald Mayanja.

Clever J and Chameleone rekindled their friendship at the Comedy Store in early February 2020

Nakazibwe, who has always inspired people and aired out her opinions regarding several issue through hr Facebook page, was at it again as she advised about the importance of family in people’s lives.

She noted that all the material things matter the least towards the end of our lives and people should always cherish family and their loved ones.

Yesterday I watched the clip of singer Clever J when his Aunt/mother junked his apology after he had returned home for the first time in 15 years as i was watching the video i had to think about this. Towards the end of our lives….All the material things that we have spent our life acquiring won’t matter. The cars, the houses, the clothes, the shoes and the bags all those materials things that we cherished so much won’t matter anymore. What matters then will be our families and our loved ones. “If THEY WILL MATTER THEN, THEY SHOULD MATTER NOW!” Faridah Nakazibwe

Nakazibwe goes ahead to urge her followers never to get too busy for family and to bridge the gaps and make peace amongst family members before it’s too late

Never get too busy for your family in life. If you have a family member that you haven’t talked to in a long time due to conflicts or misunderstandings, forgive them and make peace with them before it’s too late. Forgiving someone for what they said or did isn’t always easy – it can in my experience honestly be one of the harder things one can do – but it can also set you free and be something you need to do for no one but yourself to be able to fully move on with your life. Remember. Family is not only by blood, its also about those special people who comes in to your life and decided to stay through thick and thin. If you’re lucky to have a family. Cherish them NOW! Faridah Nakazibwe

She’s right, isn’t she?

