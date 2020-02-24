Hellen Lukoma sets sights towards dethroning Sheebah

On the verge of its eventual collapse, the Obsessions girl group saw the inclusion of Sheebah Karungi and the departure of Hellen Lukoma. The latter now wants to dethrone the former despite both pursuing successful solo careers.

When you list the top divas in the country in the last five years, Sheebah enjoys a favorable spot. Hellen Lukoma – an Actress, Singer, Model, and Fashion Designer – also commands respect in the entertainment circles.

Needless to say, both have eventually become successful business women in their respective ranks and in 2019, they dominated the headlines as they each unveiled brand new mansions.

With all the above achieved, Hellen Lukoma still feels like she falls far below Sheebah in the musical ranks. Truth said, Sheebah has won her spot at the top.

Lukoma acknowledges that too but believes she has what it takes to dethrone the ‘Nkwatako’ singer if she totally focuses on producing music rather than diverting her attention on her other businesses.

Reportedly, during an interview with Baba TV, Hellen Lukoma revealed that she is lately more recognized as an actress but will soon take over the music industry.

I am doing my level best to dominate the music industry. I will dethrone most female artistes trending like Sheebah. I know them better and all their strength and weaknesses. Hellen Lukoma

Whether she can dethrone Queen Sheebah or not, Hellen Lukoma is a talented songstress. Watch her latest music video below:

