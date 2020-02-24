Yeah, here we go again. The ever controversial Charlie Denzel Mwiyeretsi invited girls to his home to lend him a hand as he tried to beautify himself over the weekend and he had social media wilding.

Denzel Mwiyeretsi, a presenter at XFM is no stranger to controversy. His name has been soiled in several head-turning moments some of which he will never be proud of.

Regardless, he keeps on moving and living the lifestyle he has embraced in definition of his brand. A couple of his followers like it but social media is full of banter and his critics were out to prove that on Sunday.

The former Big Brother Africa housemate shared a photo of himself in a towel and captioned it:

I’m giving one lucky lady a chance to come to my home and peel off my face mask. Sleep-over not guaranteed but negotiable. Charlie Denzel Mwiyeretsi | Facebook

Like a swarm of bees, several social media users attacked the comment section as each cared the least to hold back their insults which were hurled towards Denzel.

The comments on his post will leave you speechless as several Ugandans went wilding and insulting the media personality. Many comments kept pointing back at the allegations of rape that have marred his reputation in recent years.

