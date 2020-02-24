Wema Sepetu: I starved myself and dieted for over a year, I’m not sick

From weighing over 100kgs while still dating Diamond Platnumz, Tanzanian socialite Wema Sepetu has greatly transformed her body into what she regards her perfect shape.

Her followers and critics have made the most of the situation on social media sharing her photos and saying lots of things including claims that her weight loss is as a result of sicknesses connected to HIV/AIDS.

While speaking to media, the former Miss Tanzania revealed that her weight loss didn’t come as a mistake but rather hard work which involved dieting and starving for over a year.

I am very fit, I do not have any disease. The body I have right now is the body that I have loved. People started knowing me while I was petite then I added weight and when that happened, people spoke a lot. Fans sometimes make us angry. At the end of the day, I’m a human being, I have feelings. If you want to diss me, it’s okay as long as I am happy. I used a lot of things. I was desperate because my weight was also affecting my career. I took medicine, starved myself, I have dieted for about a year and some months. Wema Sepetu

