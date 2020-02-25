With a voice so natural, Swangz Avenue songstress Azawi continues to prove what a budding talent she is on her latest song titled ‘Repeat It’.

Azawi, real name Zawedde Priscilla, continues her smooth start to her professional music career with yet another soul-gripping song titled ‘Repeat It’.

‘Repeat It’ comes off Azawi’s upcoming EP titled “LO FIT”. The anticipated EP is set to drop on 28th February 2020, exactly four months since she signed to Industrial Area-based Swangz Avenue.

In the song, Azawi narrates how she was swept off her feet by her lover straight from the first day they met and how she wants a repeat of the whole moment.

Azawi’s vocal prowess has already become her strength and it is emphasized in this project which is just her second professional song released in a space of a month.

The song was produced by Kuseim at Fresh Records. The video should be on the way as well as we await the EP to drop on Friday. For now, listen to the ‘Repeat It’ audio here:

