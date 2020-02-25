Having dropped two weeks ago, the ‘Feeling’ song on which Ugandan singer Bebe Cool collaborates with Nigeria’s superstar Rudeboy finally has visuals added to it.

To Bebe Cool, it’s now official that he has got his 2020 musical race underway with this new song titled Feeling featuring Nigeria’s Rudeboy.

The song produced by Ronnie from Sweet Sounds Studio in Kampala is yet to make a big impression locally as is slowly graduates through the playlists and airwaves.

The video however might do much to push the song with the exciting visuals directed by Nigerian videographer Adasa Cookey. Watch it here first:

