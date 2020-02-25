Today, the Ugandan music industry has been engulfed with a couple of bangers one of which is Jose Chameleone’s song ‘Baliwa’. The much anticipated video is set to be premiered with a mega bash.

Top socialites and party marketeers Gareth Onyango and Ratibu Urban have teamed up to give an unforgettable ‘Baliwa’ video premiere experience scheduled to happen on 28th February at La Paroni’s Bar along Parliamentary Avenue.

Ratibu Urban

Gareth Onyango

Having revealed the news of the forthcoming party, critics have questioned why Chameleone is going extra about a mere video premiere but the singer has often revealed what a great song it is.

In the recent past, the Leone Island chief has noted how he is back to the originality he brewed back in the days of Mama Mia and how he is back to the Chameleone everyone appreciated and loved back in the day.

His new album dubbed ‘The Chameleone I Know’ must have come with a warning; ‘Listen At Your Own Risk’ because he seems very ready to get his fans grooving yet again.

Well, brace yourselves for the forthcoming premiere party as insiders have revealed that the video is a movie itself. We’ll have it reviewed as soon as it is released. Keep right here.

