Gravity blames Bebe Cool after their ‘Kerere’ collabo flopping

Early last year, Luga-flo rapper Gravity Omutujju and Gagamel boss Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool hit studios to record a song which they labelled Kerere.

The song saw a lot of criticism from music fans as soon as the two shared a video teaser on social media while working on the jam in the studio.

A few days later the song was released and most fans trashed it something which forced the pair not to proceed with their plans of shooting a video for the track.

Apparently, Gravity Omutujju has blamed the failure of the song on Bebe Cool. Gravity reveals that Bebe blocked the song from penetrating to mainstream media.

I don’t have any issues to beef Bebe Cool but I just give him his respect as a grown up person. In fact, that guy even has hatred. I did a song with Bebe Cool titled ‘Kerere’ but he blocked the song till we gave up on it. He blocked the audio and also failed our plans of shooting a video for the track till it failed completely. Gravity Omutujju

