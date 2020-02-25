Jose Chameleone glad that Bebe Cool has finally shut his mouth

Singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone is apparently having the last laugh after fellow singer Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool took a chill pill despite being taunted.

While on an interview, Chameleone noted that it is absolutely a good gesture to see the Wire Wire singer concentrating on his personal issues rather than pointing fingers in other people’s businesses.

The Baliwa singer furthermore stated that he is very optimistic that King Saha will execute a good role in grooming Bebe Cool and highly hopes that he won’t disappoint him.

I left King Saha with the role of grooming Bebe Cool but I’ve never crosschecked with him since on how far he has reached because he asked me to hand him that role. I’m hopeful that he will not ashame me as I expect him to execute a great job because he is disciplined and a good artist as well. The good thing though is that our fellow elder brother has at least reduced pressure and he is now a bit settled down and that’s how life is because he can’t be the one who is always monitoring other people’s businesses. You know, you can’t be the one who is always pointing fingers towards others always saying that so and so’s hotel has bedbugs, the other has no toilets such things. No no no no. In fact, that’s why we differ as artists because you find others making our business look less important in the name of seeking relevance because they have now got some little money. We have to give this business some respect. It has achieved us many great and good things. Jose Chameleone

