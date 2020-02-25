Self-styled That Girl From Uganda Angela Nabuufu a.k.a Ang3lina is in celebratory moods as she marks her 25th birthday today. She reveals how older, wiser and grateful she has become.

For many, a birthday is such a special day on which one celebrates life and reminisces on the special moments that could have defined the past year as they draw resolutions heading into the next age.

For Ugandan British-based songstress Ang3lina, she has matured into an older and wiser being and she is grateful to God for the opportunities presented to her.

In December 2016, Ang3lina revealed that she was 21 years then. Born on 25th February 1995, the songstress celebrates her birthday today to mark her 25th year on earth.

To mark the special day, she shared this photo below with the caption; “Blessed to see another year of life. Older, wiser and more grateful to God for each and every opportunity. Happy Birthday to me.”

Happy Birthday Angela!

Read Also: “My ex lover used to call me stick woman” – Ang3lina