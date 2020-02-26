Abba Marcus Mayanja matches 1989 swimming record in USA

For several years, Coon Rapids High School has had it’s legendary wall of fame littered with a couple of exceptional talents and Jose Chameleone’s son Abba Marcus Mayanja has won himself a seat at the table of men.

Known widely to be a talented Rapper, Footballer, and upcoming Producer, Abba Marcus Mayanja’s Swimming talent takes the lead and it seems to be the main focus in his life.

The 14-year-old graduated from St. Charles Catholic School nine months ago where he left a mark of excellence in academics and he won a couple of medals for his school at the Minnesota High School swimming league.

Abba Marcus Mayanja representing Uganda at a swimming competition.

At his age, his achievements in swimming competitions have won him recognition in the United States where he relocated together with his family when they left Uganda in 2019.

Over the weekend, Abba Marcus continued to write his name in the stars with another splendid performance during a top swimming competition at Coon Rapids.

Coon Rapids is a northern suburb of Minneapolis, and is the largest city in Anoka County, Minnesota, United States.

He managed to add his name onto the list of record holders as he smashed a record that had lasted for over 31 years.

Jose Chameleone was the first to share the good news about his son’s achievement with the caption:

Congrats Abba Marcus Record breaker. This record was set 1989, 2020 you pulled it down!!! I am so proud of you and more is on the way with God. Jose Chameleone

The jolly swimmer also ran to his social media to reveal that the longstanding record, which had been set by men, was being broken by a kid his age.

Record made by men but broken by kids. State finna be a movie. Abba Marcus Mayanja

We congratulate Abba upon the achievement and wish you more of the same or even greater. Keep waving the Ugandan flag.

