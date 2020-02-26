It is now official that singer Carol Nantongo is no longer a member of the Golden Band Production crew where she kick-started her music career a few years ago.

The development comes through after the Silwana singer took to her socials and jotted down a long post announcing her departure from the renown band.

In the long letter that she shared, Nantongo stressed a number of issues that forced her to throw in the towel at the camp. She stressed how the directors of the band ditched their roles in resorting to politics.

Read Nantongo’s letter in full below:

Bye bye Golden Band- It’s heartbreaking and hard for me to leave a family behind to move on to a solo music journey.

Five (5) years ago, I joined Golden Band, just like any beginner i was totally green about the whole music industry little did I know that ‘Nsika’ my first record would give me a humble introduction to u my fans, thanks to KT Promotions who opened doors for me and believed in my every effort.

With Golden Band, we traversed different parts of the world including UK! Oh my God with real experience meeting people of different stature. Golden band has natured me from no one to the Golden Star, it’s my second family and yes, it has been a great family.

Many of you got to know about me from here and all I look at is a result of your continuous support. The Director’s significant role in my music carrer is commendable, but to my surprise, once a great family started reducing to almost none, Directors opted for better business investments and some members relocated to UK and USA respectively.

Then the wave of politics couldn’t save us either, I was like in the middle of the lake in a canoe! the demands on my side increased yet the group wasn’t carrying out the routine concerts like it used to be, my mum the family that entirely depend on me because am the bread winner.

I personally have to push my carrer to the level where you want me to be, I had to painfully take a decision to go solo. It’s official my fans I am now a solo artist from the time you are reading this post. I will be available for Golden Band as a guest artist but for now, I have to move on, some promoters could not book in simply because, they think the Band is keeping me busy yet the reverse is true, it’s not easy to say bye-bye to your family but I have no choice. It took me some time to brave and write this post but I thank God it’s finally here. There no definite words that can describe the love support and care the Golden Band Directors showed to me, I can’t pay you but to pray so that God blesses you. The good thing is that, am still under the guidance and management of KT Promotions.

I want to thank you my fans for the great love and support during my stay with Golden band, I implore you please to still do the same, with the solo act I need you more than ever before, I will be more available for you, so let’s do business. My family. TCN thnx for the endless support, let’s do this more, The media, TVS, Radio print media, bloggers and social media friends, may the good Lord God bless you. I call upon you to journey this next solo path with me. I am sure with you the sky iz the limit. Thank you

Carol Nantongo