Hanson Baliruno announces concert dates and venue

2020 has proved to be a year of many music events, concerts, and festivals as a number of artists have informed the public about their music plans.

Some have already registered successful shows including Spice Diana and David Lutalo who opened up the gates for other fellow artists in January.

Rema Namakula and Ronald Maro also joined the race as they also held sold-out concerts on Valentine’s day. Other artists like Feffe Bussi, Cindy Sanyu, Jose Chameleone, and the Voltage Music duo are also set to stage their concerts soon.

The latest artiste to add his name onto the long list of artists who are ready to stage music concert this year is Stars Empire Music CEO Hanson Baliruno.

The Never Fall Apart singer made his concert details public after he shared a piece of artwork on his socials indicating the dates and venue of his show that he titled “Sound of Hanson Baliruno Live in Concert” set to happen at Kampala Serena Hotel on 7th August 2020.

Hanson Baliruno boasts a number of good songs that include Kandanda, Yes Yes, Oburo, Akatambala ft Saida Karoli, Tondekangawo ft Chameleone, Wekoleko ft Nina Roz, Formula Love, Titanic, among others.

Singer Baliruno actively started doing music around 2011 as Judith Babirye’s back up singer before he put music aside to head to Sweden to pursue further studies and another career.

He returned home in the evening of 2017 to embark on a solo music journey under his Stars Empire Music camp and has gathered a couple of fans along the way.

