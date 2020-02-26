The state minister for Youth and Children’s Affairs Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi is set to intervene in the Eddy Kenzo and Rema Namakula’s daughter’s saga following Kenzo’s constant complaints.

Hon. Nakiwala pledged to chip in the Eddy Kenzo – Rema family affairs if the former addresses his complaints before her office.

Ms. Nakiwala spoke about the Kenzo, Rema and Aamaal saga having watched the Big Talent Ent. boss on several TV interviews while complaining of how Rema has made it impossible for him to see his daughter.

In a recent interview, the self-styled Semyekozo president disclosed that it’s now almost a year since he last had a personal conversation with his daughter something that keeps hunting him every now and then.

Last December as Kenzo was celebrating Amaal’s birthday, he also revealed that he only gets a chance to see his daughter in photos on social media just like any other distant person.

When Eddy Kenzo gets to feel like he wants to meet his daughter after failing to find a way in a peaceful style, he can come to our office and we mitigate through those matters in my office. Hon. Nakiwala

Minister nakiwala wakuyamba kenzo alabe ku mwana we Amal 🙌 Posted by Mart Pro Uganda on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

