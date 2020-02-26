I fell out with Eddy Kenzo because he never respected me – Tip Swizzy

Singer Nicolas Mukalazi, popularly known as Tip Swizzy, has revealed why he fell out with Big Talent Ent. CEO Edriisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo.

The Bolingo singer disclosed that he parted ways with the Sitya Loss hit-maker over issues concerning disrespect.

Basing on Tip Swizzy’s explanation, ever since he met Eddy Kenzo in 2012, the Big Talent CEO has never valued or put respect in any of Swizzy’s ideas.

Tip Swizzy, who is signed under Cifer Empire Management went ahead to reveal that during the time he was at Big Talent he couldn’t perform anywhere without Eddy Kenzo’s permission.

He furthermore stated that he was never paid the right amount of money he was supposed to get while under Big Talent for the efforts he invested in developing the brand.

When asked whether he would perform at Eddy Kenzo’s forthcoming festival, Tip Swizzy said that he can’t perform for free anymore and hence he would only perform if he is well facilitated and paid.

Eddy Kenzo refused to accord me the respect that I felt I deserved. He always wanted to look at me as a young boy. When he got the BET award, we were still close friends but there was a certain time when we were at his home in Seguku, he accused me of how I didn’t vote for him. He had all the authority over me because I couldn’t perform anywhere without his permission and whenever I asked for some money from him, he usually told me how he was also broke. The most painful thing that I encountered in our friendship was the day he called a meeting and fired me yet we had no written agreement anywhere. We were working on a ‘one love’ basis. I even bought him those tight pants he wore in his ‘Zigido’ song. I’m the one who even changed his dressing style. Tip Swizzy

Tipswizzy. Tipswizy naye alumbye Kenzo. Amujjukizza lwe yamugulira obupale nga bakola Vidiyo.https://youtu.be/cnwp-cl6P3Y Bya Masembe Elimia Posted by Bukedde TV on Monday, February 24, 2020

