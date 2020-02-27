Back to the smooth and slow but infectious flow, A Pass oozes love in his new song titled ‘Byange’. The lyrics on this new song give you vibes just to put you in the mood of love.

Since we’re still in the month of love, you can say that ‘Byange’ has been released in the perfect time. It is a song that soothes your mind yet evoking strong feelings and emotions at the same time.

Starting the year, A Pass revealed that he was to indulge in more serious work just to prove his critics wrong after an average performance in 2019. Well, he seems to be on the right path towards achieving that.

On this new audio, the beats were made by Herbert Skillz who also mixed and mastered the song at Sound Makers studios.

Writing and Production was done by A Pass himself with assistance from Herbert Skillz. It is really good sound and a song you can forward to your lover.

What do you make of the new song?

