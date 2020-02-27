Big Eye hurt as ex-girlfriend Don Zella wages war on him

The battle between former lovers Big Eye and Doz Zella only keeps deepening. The latter has asked Ugandans to beat the singer until he learns his lesson.

Big Eye, real name Ibrahim Mayanja, has faced the wrath of People Power fans since he went public about his support for the political ruling party – the National Resistance Movement.

He has since been stopped from performing at public events which are not organized by the NRM as he keeps being beaten with all sorts of objects each time he dares to step on the stage at public gatherings.

Yellow Man: Big Eye

Through his Facebook page, he has often begged People Power leader Bobi Wine to ask his fans to have mercy on him so that he can go ahead and perform since music is his prime job.

It turns out that Big Eye’s own baby mama Don Zella has no kind words for him. Through a video, she urged Ugandans to continue beating the Sula Indicator singer.

If you know that the public gave you the stardom you have, they believed in you…they say that each time you take away the ladder on which you climbed going up, you are bound to fall. I ask all Ugandans, whoever sees Big Eye on stage, just beat on the head. It is a command from above. Don Zella

Don Zella goes ahead to emphasize that since Big Eye revealed that he has earned a living by being associated to NRM, let him stay in the party and live with the consequences.

Big Eye and Don Zella

When Big Eye came across the video, he was very gutted to hear that the mother of his son is the one giving orders to his haters to go on and inflict pain on him.

The Big Muzik singer quickly shared the video on his social media platforms with the caption:

Good morning, my cousin just sent me this video. I wouldn’t post it but it is very hurting for someone you have a child together to command violence against you. I wonder what she will tell my son after all this. God have mercy. Big Eye Starboss | Facebook

Read Also: “You were just a pet dog to entertain me” – Don Zella hits back at Big Eye