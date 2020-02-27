Just a few days after releasing a song titled ‘Gere’ with his girlfriend Tanasha Donna, the video went viral on social media despite reports that the concept had been copied from a Brazilian songstress Iza.

The WCB CEO is back with a brand new song titled ‘Jeje’. The song has already received criticism with people noting that the flow is very similar to Wizkid’s song ‘Joro’.

In just 14 hours, the video on YouTube had already garnered 1M views. Today morning, it has stretched into 1.3M views and only expected to soar with time. Diamond has mastered the art of achieving YouTube views.

The video was shot and directed by Director Kenny. It features a solo dancer who does her best to keep your eyes entertained on a limited sets to create a work of pure art.

