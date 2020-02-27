Harmonize punched in the face live on stage by a fan

Tanzanian singer, Harmonize faced it rough when a fan emerged out of the crowd and punched him straight in the face while performing live on stage.

According to a video cited by this website, as Harmonize is busy entertaining revelers, a bold fan is seen making his way up to the stage and punches him in the face.

He thereafter swiftly escapes by jumping into the crowd and he is never to be seen again. Harmonize’s entourage stops performing and starts looking for the man who assaulted the KondeBoy Gang boss.

The video has, however, elicited mixed reactions from netizens with some pointing out that the Bongo star deserved it.

However, at MBU we highly condemn such acts as we believe that artists need to be supported instead of being pulled down.

