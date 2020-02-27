Pastor Peter Sematimba scores 13 points in 2019 UACE finals

Busiro County South MP Pastor Simon Peter Sematimba has passed his Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) 2019 exams with flying colors after he scored 13 points.

Sematimba sat his UACE exams from Kakoola High School in Ziroowbe sub-county, Luweero district.

He scored the 13 points in Divinity, Literature, Fine Art, and a subsidiary of Computer (DLA/C).

Basing on a recent interview, Pastor Peter Sematimba disclosed that he went back to school because his political opponents found it hard to understand his American academic qualifications.

Adding that he spent a lot of money in Courts of law trying to prove that his documents were equivalent to an A-Level certificate.

