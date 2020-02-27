Pia Pounds fed up of being interviewed about sleeping with men

It’s usually close to impossible to conduct an interview with former Big Talent Ent. singer Tracy Kirabo alias Pia Pounds without focusing more on her controversy with Eddy Kenzo and generally the men talk.

Since it’s a new year, the Kibeera Kyo singer seems to be totally fed up of such accusations during media interviews.

Recently, she expressed her anger after her interviewer accused her of sleeping with her current manager and producer, Kuseim Knots.

The singer who turned emotionally bitter responded to the accusations by asking her interviewer to concentrate on her music and stop accusing her of sleeping with men.

Some accusations are very offensive because you can’t start accusing me that I F*** with my own Manager Kusem Knots. No, that’s too much because some accusations piss off and I get angry. First, You accused that I slept with Eddy Kenzo and I let that go. Additionally, I won’t say that you made quit a big record label like Big Talent. Kuseim is my brother, I don’t F*** with him. In fact, It’s disgusting. Let’s not even bother thinking about it. You should put it off the table. At least you can accuse me of sleeping with someone else. I realse my songs but you don’t listen to them just because all your energy and focus about me is sleeping with Eddy Kenzo and Kuseim. I come for interviews but you only ask me about sleeping with men. Is that what brought me in the industry? Pia Pounds

Ezekiel and Esther to contest in America Got Talent.#UnCutXtra #SanyukaUpdates Posted by Sanyuka TV on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Read Also: “Likes make no one rich, Live for the reality” -Pia Pounds advises