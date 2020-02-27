Socialites Herbert and Dorothy Shonga finally divorce

It is officially a wrap between ex-lovers and business partners, Herbert and Dorothy Shonga after the court signed papers for the two to divorce.

Their divorce news has been widely spread by Dorothy Shonga who took to her Facebook page to inform her followers about their official separation.

The mother of three children captioned her post as “Divorced finally. Remarkable day of our lives“.



Divorced finally Remarkable day of our lyfsMy Lawyer #GIFTNAKHUNI my appreciation for the job well done Posted by Dorothy Shonga on Thursday, February 27, 2020

The Malawian-born socialites wedded in December 2016 but fell out after a year in their marriage as Dorothy started accusing Herbert of infidelity.

Dorothy furthermore claimed that Herbert had been cheating on her with a lady, only known as Sheila, a public relations officer at their former club Space Lounge and since then, their marriage went on the rocks.

From that moment, Dorothy started pushing for divorce but at the start of last year Herbert, through a live video on his Facebook page declined to divorce.

Herbert Shonga’s video angered Dorothy thus forcing her to reply vowing that come rain or shine she was to divorce. She as well disclosed Herbert’s dirty deeds.

Herbert Shonga, I have just seen your live video where you claimed you refused to sign the divorce papers because they are fake since we got married in Uganda. You forget you are a citizen of Malawi too and you won’t run away from this. I have attached your passport in case you have forgotten you have one. For 15 years I have watched you sleep with our house maids, my friends and everyone you came across. I have forgiven you for 15 years thinking you will change, I was wrong. You thought am your toy coz I always took you back for the sake of our children. Now the nose you pressed has bled profusely for no blood is left. Dorothy Shonga

Now it is no drama anymore as the pair is done and dusted. Currently, Herbert is dating singer Sasha Brighton and the pair are expecting twins any time from now.

