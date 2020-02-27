Vipers SC’s Paul Mucureezi proposes to girl friend on football pitch

Ugandan footballer Paul Mucureezi proposed to his girl-friend Esther Swabale on local football pitch on Wednesday.

Mucureezi, a forward for Vipers SC – a club in the top flight Uganda Premier League joined them during the last transfer window on a three-year contract.

The former Mbarara City FC star dropped the “M” bomb immediately after the Kitende-based side defeated Maroons FC 5-0.

On bended knee, Mucureezi who also scored a goal as a second half substitute, asked the famous question, with his teammates and fans cheering on.

The special moment brought to light their relationship that has been blossoming for quite a while.

Swabale studied from St Balikuddembe SS, Kisoga from 2007 to 2012 before joining Uganda Christian University Mukono.

She graduated with a bachelor’s Degree of Science in Information Technology last year.

We wish them all the best!