A Pass labels self the ‘Ugandan Goat’ in new song

Flossy and bossy A Pass does it again as he labels self “Uganda’s Greatest Of All Time” on his new song titled ‘Ugandan Goat’. It is A Pass’ fifth single already this year.

A Pass, real name Alexander Bagonza, has never lacked in lyricism and he oozes more of that on ‘Ugandan Goat’ as he emphasizes his greatness in the patois lyrics.

The song written and produced by A Pass himself makes you want to listen to every word he sings and raps, something which is very similar to most of his past songs.

The beats on this song were made by Sir. Dan Magic, HerbertSkillz and A Pass. It was mixed and mastered by HerbertSkillz at Sound Makers studio.

