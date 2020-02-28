On ‘Befumba’, produced by Aethan Music, A Pass writes off his competitors as he reminds them of what a powerhouse he is and that he will never come second to none.

A Pass broke out a couple of years ago with a Jamaican patois impression. It has defined his identity as an artiste overtime. He kinda taps that vibe on this new song as well.

He however mixes some Luganda and basic English to depict the message in the song which seems dedicated to his critics, haters, and competitors as he emphasizes that they can never be better than him.

The beats were made by Aethan Music who co-produced the song with A Pass himself. It was then mixed and mastered by HerbertSkillz at Sound Makers studios.

