Herbert Shonga: I injected USD 25,000 in Dorothy’s plastic surgery

Celebrity couple Herbert and Dorothy Shonga were officially granted divorce yesterday after years of having an on-and-off relationship since they tied the knot in 2016.

Having part ways lawfully, Herbert Shonga who is expecting twins from singer Sasha Brighton has come out and revealed how he injected over USD$25,000 in Dorothy Shonga to have a plastic surgery in South Africa.

Herbert Shonga exposed Dorothy’s plastic surgery transformation and distanced himself from accusations of failing to look after his children.

He maintained that those were just statements that Dorothy made in order to seek media attention and public sympathy.

All the accusations that Dorothy made about me of failing to provide and pay school fees for my children are false. She is just an attention seeker and a person who loves to get sympath from the public that’s why she had to tell the nation as crap. By the way, school fees is so small and for your information, I injected UGX 100m in her body to perform a plastic surgery in South Africa. So I can’t fail to pay just $500 for school fees. Herbert Shonga

Shonga yeeganye okusuulawo famire Herbert Shonga yeeganye eby'okusulaawo famire ye, agamba akyasasula ebisale by'essomero. Agambye omubiri gwa Dorothy yaguteekamu emitwalo ebbiri egya ddoola mu 'plastic surgery'. Posted by Bukedde on Friday, February 28, 2020

Read Also: Socialites Herbert and Dorothy Shonga finally divorce