Jose Chameleone scores 12 points in 2019 UACE finals

Leone Island Music Empire boss Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone scored 12 points in the recently released Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results.

The 2021 Kampala Mayoral hopeful sat his UACE exams from Katuuso Community Secondary School.

He scored credit four in History, credit four in Fine Art, an E in Christian Religious Education (CRE),. He also registered a Pass in General Paper, and credit six in Computer Studies, summing up to 12 points out of 20.

Below is his result slip:

He is now eligible to join any public university and all private universities. The singer has already confirmed that he will contest for the Kamapala Mayoral seat come 2021.

Congratulations Joseph!

