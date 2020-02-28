King Saha stings Bebe Cool, trashes ‘Feeling’ collabo with Rudeboy

Singer Mansur Semanda a.k.a King Saha has again attacked fellow artist Bebe Cool as he trashed his latest collabo titled Feeling that he released featuring Nigerian superstar singer Rudeboy.

The Kingslove Entertainment CEO trashed Bebe Cool’s latest song through his socials where he disclosed that the songwriter needs to be put behind coolers reasoning that the song is not good at all.

He went on to advise that the songwriter needs to at least write them another better project that will turn out to be interesting.

Songwriter wa f**lin* asaana kkomera kuba ttekinyuma bulungi…Bawandikke lulala. King Saha

Songwriter wa f**lin* asaana kkomera kuba ttekinyuma bulungi…Bawandikke lulala..#SSALAPULEESAAAAA🔥🔥 Posted by King Saha on Thursday, February 27, 2020

As if trashing Bebe Cool’s new song wasn’t enough, King Saha further questioned that if Bebe Cool afforded to beg Uganda’s taxpayers’ money for his own benefit, won’t he just steal the Tuberculosis funds?

Haaa!!Olaba osabirizza za musolo Eza TB ttobe nzibe?? King Saha

The Sala Puleesa singer’s statement comes just a few days after Bebe Cool opened up auditions to sign new artists under his Gagamel label if they pull off better Tuberculosis promos that are ongoing at his studios.

Haaa!!Olaba osabirizza za musolo.Eza TB ttobe nzibe??🤔#SSALAPULEESAAAAA🔥🔥 Posted by King Saha on Thursday, February 27, 2020

Read Also: “Bebe Cool is not fit to battle me, he needs to come for music lessons” – King Saha