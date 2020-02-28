Marijuana is not a drug, it is just a flower – Bucha Man

Singer Mark Bugembe a.k.a Bucha Man who was appointed as the presidential envoy on issues concerning the ghetto has maintained that marijuana is not a drug but just a mere flower that God put on planet earth.

According to Bucha Man, the nation should be educated about marijuana so that the public can learn the facts concerning the flower that many call a drug.

I think people need to be educated to the fact that marijuana is not a drug. Marijuana is a flower. Jah put it here. Buch Man

Through his socials, the Lwaki Temumatila singer went ahead and shared the health effects of marijuana that some term as ‘cannabis’ as he stated a number of things that it can cure.

The former Firebase singer also praised the herb by revealing how it has hugely helped him live a life that is free from liver damage and being an alcoholic.

Smoking Herb is the only thing preventing me from a life of liver damage and being an alcoholic. Bucha Man

