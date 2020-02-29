John Blaq drops his second song of 2020 titled ‘Hullo ‘ | AUDIO ALERT

Singer John Kasadha, commonly known by stage name John Blaq, has released his second music project of 2020 dubbed Hullo. It consists mostly of pulsating beats. Listen to it here.

The former rapper speaks to a woman in his life who is giving him a bit of a tough time as he requests her to stay online. He as well pleads to her to express how she feels when they are together.

Last month, he released his first song of the year titled Oli Wamanyi, featuring Nigeria’s Slim Prince that has received massive air rotation on different media platforms.

Just as fans have gotten used when it comes to John Blaq, the rollout is mysterious and cryptic as some have started to point out that the singer might be in a romantic relationship with a one Monalisa who he sings about in the song.

The song was produced by producer Brian Beats and the video will be dropping anytime soon from now. Just watch the space.

