Jose Chameleone drops vintage-inspired ‘Baliwa’ visuals | VIDEO

Last night, Leone Island Music Empire boss, Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone held a mega bash party at La Paroni’s Bar as he was premiering his much-awaited Baliwa visuals.

The video premiere was amazing as fans thronged the venue in big numbers to grace the event that was organized by his new manager, Bijou under Flames Events.

Baliwa can be translated to mean ‘Where Are They?’ and Chameleone asks about where you were when he was struggling with life and why people only turn up to celebrate when you have made it despite not being part of the struggle.

The video showcases a vintage-inspired scene as one will witness Chameleone singing and dancing before two white horses and well built able-bodied men harvesting cotton.

The song was written by Chameleone himself and produced by Diggy Baur whereas the video was shot and directed Zyga Phix. Watch the video below and rate it.

