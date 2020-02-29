Jose Chameleone: I sat for UACE exams to pursue a degree in the USA

Shame upon you all who thought that Jose Chameleone had re-sat the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) finals in the name of securing academic documents that would enable him to contest for the 2021 Kampala Mayoral race.

The update comes in after the Baliwa singer disclosed that he wants to pursue a degree in the United States of America that he had failed to secure because the university needed fresh results.

In an interview with NBS TV’s Uncut presenter Lord Kaiyz, Chameleone explained that he already had the required academic documents that would enable him to contest for the Kampala Mayoral race.

When Chameleone was asked how he managed to balance books and music plus other businesses, he disclosed that he found it easy as most of his weekdays he spent them reading and getting personal revision with the school’s headmaster.

Even my 1998 academic qualifications were eligible enough for me to contest for the 2021 Kampala Mayoral race. I went back to school because there is a degree that I want to persue in the USA which is an online course. So basically I wanted to qualify for those Universities in Minneapolis Jose Chameleone

#NBSUncut VIDEO: ‘I didn’t sit for UACE with intent to contest for Kampala Mayorship’ – Jose Chameleon. #NBSUncut #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS Television on Friday, February 28, 2020

