Kenyan Afro-pop multi-award-winning boy band, Sauti Sol made history after producing the official soundtrack in Netflix’s first African original series titled Queen Sono.

The seemingly excited Suzzana hitmakers shared the awesome news via their social media platforms on Thursday night as they were attending the official premiere of ‘Queen Sono’ in South Africa alongside Sho Madjozi and Black Motion.

HISTORY! This is Neflix’s first African original and we’re on the official soundtrack w/ Shomadjozi & RealBlackMotion. Cc @netflixsa#QueenSono

Queen Sono is a South African crime drama web television series created by Kagiso Lediga that premiered on Netflix on Friday 28th, February 2020.

The television drama series features several other renowned stars who include, Pearl Thusi, Rob Van Vuuren, Chi Mhende, Vuyo Dabula, Sechaba Morojele, Liquorish among others.

In the movie, Pearl Thusi acts as an undercover agent for a South African intelligence unit, who uses unconventional methods to get the job done, whether her bosses like or not.

